Connections: When Faith And Climate Change Collide
Nazareth College is getting ready to host perhaps the first ever conference on the intersection of faith and the fight against climate change. The conference is called Sacred Texts and Human Contexts: Nature and Environment in World Religions.
How does faith guide our approach to climate change? Is environmentalism a religious value? Our panel discusses it:
- Thomas Donlin-Smith, professor of religious studies at Nazareth College
- Etin Anwar, chair of religious studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Nancy Rourke, director of the Catholic Studies program at Canisius College
- Nathan Kollar, co-founder of the Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies at Dialogue