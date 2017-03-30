Connections: Earth in Human Hands

The trouble with running the earth is that we don't get to do it twice.

In his new book, Earth in Human Hands, astrobiologist David Grinspoon lays out the scientific evidence for the human impact on our planet... as well as an idea for what we can do to protect it going forward. It's a book layered with data, humor, storytelling, and a scientifically informed set of ideas about what comes next. Grinspoon is not a doomsayer, even though he presents all kinds of troubling possibilities. He views this moment in time as a great possibility.

We discuss his book and how he sees the future of Earth.