© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Earth in Human Hands

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 30, 2017 at 5:34 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The trouble with running the earth is that we don't get to do it twice.

In his new book, Earth in Human Hands, astrobiologist David Grinspoon lays out the scientific evidence for the human impact on our planet... as well as an idea for what we can do to protect it going forward. It's a book layered with data, humor, storytelling, and a scientifically informed set of ideas about what comes next. Grinspoon is not a doomsayer, even though he presents all kinds of troubling possibilities. He views this moment in time as a great possibility. 

We discuss his book and how he sees the future of Earth.

 

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More