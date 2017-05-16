Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Living on Earth host Steve Curwood
Steve Curwood is the host and executive producer of Living on Earth. His pilot of the show aired in the 1990, and now, 27 years later, he says the majority of the climate issues that he addressed on that first program -- the state of the oceans, energy choices, environmental justice -- have become more significant problems. Curwood says the only issue that has improved is the public understanding of climate change.
This hour, Curwood joins us for a conversation about social equity, climate resilience, and green development in Rochester. Our guests:
- Steve Curwood, executive producer and host of Living on Earth
- Katrina Korfmacher, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Michael Philipson, co-founder and CCO of Greentopia