ConnectionsHouse Republicans are expecting to oust Wyoming representative Liz Cheney from her ranking as number three in GOP leadership. As reported by NPR, the move…
ConnectionsHas there been a leftward shift in politics at the state and national level? It's a question we explore with members of the Working Families Party. We…
A state judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Republican Party operatives in Monroe County that sought to keep 37 Democratic candidates from appearing…
New Yorkers are losing a congressional seat. The U.S. Census Bureau announced this week that New York State fell 89 residents short of the threshold…
ConnectionsIs there a gender gap in support for populist politics? Our guests are political science professors who have been studying this question. We talk with…
Republican Party operatives in Monroe County have sued to prevent 37 Democratic candidates for various offices from appearing on a second ballot line…
We talk with candidates for Rochester City Council. Nearly 20 candidates have signed petitions to run for five open at-large seats. We aim to talk with…
ConnectionsTwo University of Rochester professors are leading a series of online seminars about the decline of democracy across the globe. Professors Gretchen Helmke…
ConnectionsA local organization called Civic Genius is hosting panels aimed at dismantling polarization. The organizers say the conversations neighbors and elected…
ConnectionsWe're joined by Ken Rudin, long known as "The Political Junkie" to public radio audiences. Rudin discusses the tumultuous state of U.S. politics,…