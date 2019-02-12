Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What is the Green New Deal?
Democrats in Congress have introduced what they call the Green New Deal. It’s already under fire from not only the political right, but also among some members of the Democratic Party. Does the Green New Deal have any chance of passage? What would it mean in terms of policy?
Our guests help us understand what the Green New Deal is and the possible impact it could have on policy, the economy, and the environment. Our guests:
- Heather Dulisse, Greater Rochester parent leader, and team coordinator for Irondequoit Mothers Out Front
- Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester & Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation
- Garrett Blad, national press coordinator for the Sunrise Movement