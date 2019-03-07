Connections: New York State's Green New Deal

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 7, 2019 at 3:51 PM EST
The Green New Deal is getting most of the attention when it comes to legislative ideas for combating climate change. But individual states are working on their own approaches.

New York State is working on a number of policy plans and initiatives, and our guests offer their perspective on what is proposed, what might work, and why. In studio:

  • Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the leadership team for the Rochester People's Climate Coalition
  • Heather Dulisse, Greater Rochester parent leader, and team coordinator for Irondequoit Mothers Out Front
  • Aaron Micheau, president of the Metro Justice Council
  • Andrew Thomas, member of the Rochester chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America's Ecosocialist Working Group, and fundraising and membership director at Metro Justice
  • Mark Dunlea, chair of the Green Education and Legal Fund and one of the initial authors of the Green New Deal

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
