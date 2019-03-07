Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New York State's Green New Deal
The Green New Deal is getting most of the attention when it comes to legislative ideas for combating climate change. But individual states are working on their own approaches.
New York State is working on a number of policy plans and initiatives, and our guests offer their perspective on what is proposed, what might work, and why. In studio:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the leadership team for the Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Heather Dulisse, Greater Rochester parent leader, and team coordinator for Irondequoit Mothers Out Front
- Aaron Micheau, president of the Metro Justice Council
- Andrew Thomas, member of the Rochester chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America's Ecosocialist Working Group, and fundraising and membership director at Metro Justice
- Mark Dunlea, chair of the Green Education and Legal Fund and one of the initial authors of the Green New Deal