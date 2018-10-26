Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro
Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro joins us in studio to discuss his candidacy and his priorities for New York State. Molinaro is the Dutchess County Executive and former mayor of Tivoli, New York. This hour, he answers our questions and yours.