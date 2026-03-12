The Landmark Society's 2026 Five to Revive
1 of 7 — (foreground) Larry Francer and Wayne Goodman, (background) Paul Kimball and Katie Eggers Comeau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Larry Francer and Wayne Goodman, (background) Paul Kimball and Katie Eggers Comeau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 12, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 7 — Karen Wood.jpg
Karen Wood
Provided
3 of 7 — Seneca Falls Machine Company plant.jpg
Seneca Falls Machine Company plant
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
4 of 7 — Cutler Mail Chute Company building.jpg
Cutler Mail Chute Company
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
5 of 7 — Peirson homestead.jpg
Peirson homestead
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
6 of 7 — F2R_AvenuePub.jpg
The Avenue Pub
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
7 of 7 — F2R_Morgan-Manning.jpg
The Morgan-Manning House
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
A local house ravaged by fire last year has made a list of properties identified for the potential for revitalization.
The Morgan-Manning House in Brockport suffered significant damage after a fire in January 2025. The Landmark Society of Western New York has named it and four other entities as its 2026 "Five to Revive."
This hour, we continue an annual tradition of discussing the Landmark Society's five selections, while exploring the latest in preservation work and why it matters.
Our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Larry Francer, assistant director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Katie Eggers Comeau, senior architectural historian at Bero Architecture and member of the Five to Revive Committee at the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Paul Kimball, project manager and former president for the Morgan-Manning House
- Karen Wood, co-owner of the Seneca Falls Machine Co. building
- John Zornow, board member for the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society
For more on the Morgan-Manning House fire, click here.