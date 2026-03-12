© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The Landmark Society's 2026 Five to Revive

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a mustard blazer, white button-down shirt, blue bowtie, beige pants, rainbow socks and blue shoes; a man front right has short grey hair and is wearing a grey jacket, black shirt, blue pants and black shoes; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a white sweater; a man at center has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
1 of 7  — (foreground) Larry Francer and Wayne Goodman, (background) Paul Kimball and Katie Eggers Comeau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Larry Francer and Wayne Goodman, (background) Paul Kimball and Katie Eggers Comeau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 12, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A woman with a brown ponytail is wearing a black t-shirt and has a black lanyard with yellow writing around her neck.
2 of 7  — Karen Wood.jpg
Karen Wood
Provided
An old brick building with many windows and a fence.
3 of 7  — Seneca Falls Machine Company plant.jpg
Seneca Falls Machine Company plant
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
A long brick building with many windows is surrounded by grass and trees.
4 of 7  — Cutler Mail Chute Company building.jpg
Cutler Mail Chute Company
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
A cobblestone building is surrounded by grass and trees.
5 of 7  — Peirson homestead.jpg
Peirson homestead
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
A brick building has a bright yellow sign and front door.
6 of 7  — F2R_AvenuePub.jpg
The Avenue Pub
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
A large brick building has white columns in the front and is surrounded by a scaffolding on one side.
7 of 7  — F2R_Morgan-Manning.jpg
The Morgan-Manning House
Landmark Society of Western New York / Provided
WXXI News

A local house ravaged by fire last year has made a list of properties identified for the potential for revitalization.

The Morgan-Manning House in Brockport suffered significant damage after a fire in January 2025. The Landmark Society of Western New York has named it and four other entities as its 2026 "Five to Revive."

This hour, we continue an annual tradition of discussing the Landmark Society's five selections, while exploring the latest in preservation work and why it matters.

Our guests:

For more on the Morgan-Manning House fire, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams