Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gubernatorial candidate Stephanie Miner
Former Syracuse mayor Stephanie Miner joins us in studio to discuss her run for governor and her priorities for New York State. Miner has challenged her own party and Governor Cuomo. This hour, she answers our questions and yours.