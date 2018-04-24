Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins
Our series of interviews with the gubernatorial candidates continues with Howie Hawkins. He's running for governor on the Green Party line once again. Hawkins has said that Democrats and Republicans have become far too alike, and have failed the people of New York.
He discusses his vision for a single payer health care system, a higher minimum wage, and more.