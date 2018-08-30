Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon
Actress and advocate Cynthia Nixon is running for governor. The Democrat is challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo. She’ll be in Rochester Friday to meet with voters.
We talk to her about why she’s running for New York’s top seat, and we discuss issues ranging from the economy to healthcare and more. Then, we hear from local Nixon supporters. Our guests:
- Cynthia Nixon, candidate for New York governor
- Patrick Coyle, volunteer for the Nixon campaign
- Charmaine Gettles, volunteer for the Nixon campaign
- Rohith Palli, volunteer for the Nixon campaign