Former Wayne County teacher allegedly hosted prostitution parties, meetups in his home

Federal prosecutors say a Macedon man who worked as a public school teacher in Wayne County has, for years, managed prostitution activity out of his home.

Eric Simpson is accused of regularly hosting parties with prostitutes, and authorizing commercial sex workers to use his home and meet with customers while he was away.

Authorities say Simpson promoted and managed all of the activity at the Canandaigua Road residence, including via the internet and a Gmail account.

Simpson was indicted on a single count of use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate a prostitution enterprise. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The house is located at Canandaigua and Macedon Center roads. For the parties, he allegedly would set a cover charge, and direct people where to park "so as to not be parked too close to his house,” according to the indictment filed Tuesday and unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The alleged activity continued from 2021 through December 2025, records show.

Simpson taught in the Gananda Central School District throughout much of that time, first as a substitute teacher than as a middle school computer science teacher, ending in August 2024, according to the district. He then worked for the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District as a technology teacher from August 2024 until resigning in January 2026, 13WHAM reported.