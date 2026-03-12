Ed Doherty, who helped shape the city and its efforts to combat poverty, dies at 76

File photo / CITY Magazine Ed Doherty

A one-time fixture in city government who, in his second career, helped to shape the discussion and efforts around poverty in the region has died.

Ed Doherty died Sunday. He was 76.

Doherty worked for the city for 31 years, serving as budget director and environmental services commissioner. In the latter role he led efforts to create the city’s curbside recycling program and the city’s recreation trails.

After leaving City Hall, he went to the Rochester Area Community Foundation, where his 2013 report on Rochester poverty became a focus of his data research that continued into his retirement. That work was the underpinning of many efforts, including the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, on which he served.

Calling hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services in Henrietta. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brighton. Interment will follow at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.