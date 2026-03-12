Stories of addiction and recovery

WXXI News

When discussing Gen Z and "ghosting," the term often refers to young adults abruptly cutting communication in relationships or at work.

But research shows this group is now ghosting alcohol. According to the data, Gen Z and millennials are turning away from drinking and traditional nights out. Being "sober curious" is becoming more popular.

But Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) remains a health concern in this country. The NIH reports that nearly 28 million Americans ages 12 and older struggled with AUD from 2024-2025.

A new play at Blackfriars Theatre called "The White Chip" tells the story of one man's struggle living with addiction and his path to recovery. Our guests tell us what we can learn from the play — and from lived experience.

In studio:

