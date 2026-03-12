© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Stories of addiction and recovery

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing a grey cardigan over a grey-and-white patterned shirt; a woman front right has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a white cardigan, beige pants and white flats; a man back left has grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing glasses and a black long-sleeved shirt; a woman back right has short grey hair and is wearing a yellow t-shirt; a man at center has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Katelyn Machnica and Netzi Montano, (background) Matt Ames and Kara Izzo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 12, 2026
WXXI News

When discussing Gen Z and "ghosting," the term often refers to young adults abruptly cutting communication in relationships or at work.

But research shows this group is now ghosting alcohol. According to the data, Gen Z and millennials are turning away from drinking and traditional nights out. Being "sober curious" is becoming more popular.

But Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) remains a health concern in this country. The NIH reports that nearly 28 million Americans ages 12 and older struggled with AUD from 2024-2025.

A new play at Blackfriars Theatre called "The White Chip" tells the story of one man's struggle living with addiction and his path to recovery. Our guests tell us what we can learn from the play — and from lived experience.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams