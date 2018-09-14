Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe
On the heels of primary night, we continue our conversations about New York State politics. Larry Sharpe, the libertarian candidate for governor, is in Rochester for a series of events.
Sharpe has been outspoken on a number of issues, including his pledge to repeal the SAFE Act and to push major reforms in the state education system. He joins us in studio for the hour to answer our questions and yours.