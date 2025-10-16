City of Buffalo pursues seizure of shuttered Buffalo Grand Hotel

Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon says the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, closed since early 2020 and damaged by fire the following year, has had more than enough time to fix up and reopen the property, but the time has come to seize it. Owner Harry Stinson, meanwhile, insists he continues working to reopen but City Hall keeps blocking his efforts.

Scanlon hosted a news conference in his office Thursday afternoon, hours after Business First reported action was pending to use Article 19b of the New York Real Properties Proceedings Law. He first spoke in June of seizing the Buffalo Grand property but gave Stinson 30 days to respond. He was asked what changed since that June news conference. His answer, nothing has changed.

“Since our June announcement, we have continued to have conversations with the owner and his representatives, but to date, no credible plan or permit application has ever been submitted to the City of Buffalo, and the building is still not code compliant and not safe for occupants,” the mayor said. “In addition, this building sits at the gateway of downtown Buffalo, and we cannot allow its current condition to be the first thing people see when entering our city.”

Scanlon added that as of October 16, the building has 18 documented housing court violations and Stinson owes nearly $357,000 which includes unpaid taxes, sewer charges, water bills and adjudication fees. He added that Stinson holds another property, the former Wonder Bread plant on Fougeron Street, and is approximately $100,000 in arrears.

Stinson, meanwhile, disputes the mayor’s statements and says he has been trying since shortly after the 2021 fire to repair and reopen the hotel. He told BTPM he was ready to reopen the hotel shortly after the fire but was rebuffed by the city Buildings Department. He insists the city continues to stand in the way of his progress, and every threat they make chases away potential help.

“We have lender after lender who is troubled and concerned by this, and I don't blame them,” he said. “Every time we get them calmed down and back to the table, here we come again with another threat. We will continue with our efforts, not withstanding, we will continue and redouble our efforts to open this hotel.”

Stinson told BTPM he was present at the hotel Thursday and continues to work with contractors and lenders to move work forward. When asked what timeline he hoped for to reopen, he suggested six months, “conservatively.”

Within six months Buffalo will swear in a new mayor. Stinson was asked if he could hold out until a new administration is installed to try his luck working with new leadership.

“I assure you, we are never going to walk away and abandon this hotel,” he replied.

But Scanlon, who reported 66 police calls have been made to the hotel this year, mostly for trespassing, says there has bene more than enough time to fix up the property.

“I will not allow properties and property owners to continue to negatively impact downtown Buffalo or our neighborhoods, and we'll continue to hold them accountable to any means necessary,” he said. “And 19b of the New York Real Properties Proceedings Law was one of those avenues that we had at our disposal, and while we were hesitant to do so, the time came for us to take that action.”