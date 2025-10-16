Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department

WXXI News

The indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James appear to be a clear case of political retribution. President Trump himself has made public statements to that effect.

But the president's supporters say it is a logical response to what they perceive to be an unfair legal campaign against him.

So what happens if the Justice Department becomes weaponized? Our guests discuss it.

