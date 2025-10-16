© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing a navy blazer and light blue button-down shirt; a man front right has short grey hair and is wearing a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt, blue striped tie and khaki pants; a woman back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a navy blazer and white blouse; a man back right has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a plaid shirt and an argyle sweater; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Richard Dollinger and John Ark, (background) Joanne Winslow and Thomas VanStrydonck with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 16, 2025
WXXI News

The indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James appear to be a clear case of political retribution. President Trump himself has made public statements to that effect.

But the president's supporters say it is a logical response to what they perceive to be an unfair legal campaign against him.

So what happens if the Justice Department becomes weaponized? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

  • Hon. John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
  • Hon. Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
  • Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
  • Hon. Joanne Winslow, retired New York State Supreme Court justice and former Monroe County prosecuting attorney 

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
