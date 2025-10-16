Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department
The indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James appear to be a clear case of political retribution. President Trump himself has made public statements to that effect.
But the president's supporters say it is a logical response to what they perceive to be an unfair legal campaign against him.
So what happens if the Justice Department becomes weaponized? Our guests discuss it.
In studio:
- Hon. John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
- Hon. Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
- Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
- Hon. Joanne Winslow, retired New York State Supreme Court justice and former Monroe County prosecuting attorney