Jacob Walsh
/
CITY
Your questions about the 2024 elections answered
The WXXI local news team is answering your questions about the 2024 elections in the area around Monroe County and Rochester, New York.
Provided
/
Monroe County Board of Elections voter app
Local News
Wondering what's on your ballot? Here's how to check
Jeremy Moule
New York Public News Network
Tenney, Wagenhauser face off to represent NY's 24th Congressional District
Local News
Early voting turnout continues to be strong at many locations locally
Local News
Susan B. Anthony's legacy brings heavy turnout at new Rochester polling site
Local News
Early voting is underway
Local News
New York voters face Prop 1 ballot question on enshrining abortion, equality rights
Local News
Still have questions about Proposition 1? Listen to this discussion
Local News
Voters increasingly are rejecting the major parties. What does that say about our politics?
NPR News
How to avoid sharing election misinformation
Local News
New York's "Prop One" is getting pulled into the partisan divide. What would it actually do?
Local News
Rochester and Monroe County officials host series of voter registration drives