Rush voters approve lease between town and nonprofit

Voters in Rush authorized the town to amend a lease agreement it has with A Horse's Friend Inc., extending the lease term through 2035.

Voters approved the lease by 69% to 31%, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The town has leased a portion of a town nature park called White Springs Farm on East River Road to A Horse's Friend since 2022. The nonprofit outreach program introduces youths from underserved populations to horses and riding.

The Town Board signed off on the lease terms last fall. Other amendments would clarify the area under lease as well as common areas of the property the organization shares with the New York Museum of Transportation.

A group of residents petitioned to have the matter placed on the ballot, arguing taxpayers should make the decision about private use of public parkland. The town sought to void the referendum petition earlier this year, but a judge denied the town’s request.