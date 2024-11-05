Greece voters reject proposal to change how the Town Board fills vacancies

Voters in Greece rejected a local law to amend the procedure for filling vacancies on the Town Board and in the supervisor's seat by 55% to 45%, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The town has said the change is necessary to bring the town statute in line with state law. Under the proposed local law, when a vacancy arises, members of the Town Board would vote on the replacement.

They would choose from a list of at least two town residents, which would be provided by the town or ward committee of the political party to which the previous seat-holder belonged. But the law would also allow the Town Board to consider qualified candidates who are not on the list.

The appointment of a candidate would require a simple majority vote.