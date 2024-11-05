Romeo holds off challenger to win reelection as Monroe County clerk

Provided

Democrat Jamie Romeo was elected to a second four-year term as Monroe County clerk Tuesday.

Romeo, of Irondequoit, received 57% of the vote, while Republican Peter Vazquez got 42% and independent candidate Ann Lewis, who ran on the Monroe County Integrity Party, pulled in 1%.

Romeo was first appointed county clerk in February 2020 and was elected to a four year term that November. She previously served in the state Assembly for a little over a year, as chairperson and executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, and as a legislative aide in the state Senate and county Legislature.

