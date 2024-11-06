Bailey wins her first term in the state Assembly

Provided Andrea Bailey

Andrea Bailey, R-Geneseo, has been elected to her first term in the state Assembly's 133rd District seat.

Bailey pulled in 54% of the vote, compared to the 33% received by her Democratic challenger, Colleen Walsh-Williams.

The district covers Livingston County and portions of Monroe, Ontario, Steuben and Wyoming counties. Republican Assemblywoman Marjorie Burns has represented the district since 2019.

A former Geneseo Town Board member, Bailey is currently the Livingston County clerk. She has also worked in retail management.

Walsh-Williams has held positions in several state departments and has served as an elected union leader, as the Public Employees Federation's Rochester regional director, and on the Red Creek Central School Board.