Tenney reelected to represent sprawling House district

Associated Press / file photo

Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney easily defeated her Democratic challenger, David Wagenhauser, to win another two-year term in the 24th District seat of the House of Representatives.

The behemoth 24th District sprawls from eastern Niagara County, tucking around Monroe County and up into the Thousand Islands region. The current iteration was drawn during the once-a-decade redistricting that took place after the 2020 census. Tenney has served in Congress since 2017.

She received 55% of the vote, while Wagenhauser received 33%.

Tenney is an attorney and business owner as well as a former member of the state Assembly. Wagenhauser is a former village of Brockport trustee who now lives in Waterloo. He's worked as a public interest attorney, and he helped run his mother's home care agency.

