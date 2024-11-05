© 2024 WXXI News
Cunningham elected to seat on Irondequoit Town Board

WXXI News
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:38 PM EST
Monroe County residents cast their ballot for the 2024 election at Perinton Square Mall on Friday, November, 1st during early voting.
Several Monroe County towns had races on the ballot Tuesday, but most of them were uncontested.

There was one contested race for an Irondequoit Town Board seat. Democrat Ann Cunningham was elected to a one-year term, pulling in 60% of the vote. Her Republican opponent, Laureen Ortiz, received 40%.

Cunningham was appointed to the Irondequoit Town Board in February to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Kimie Romeo, also a Democrat.

Below are the uncontested races:

  • Hamlin Town  Board: Incumbent Republican Ricky Wright secured a one-year term. 
  • Parma Town Board: Incumbent Republican Tod Ferguson secured a three-year term on the Parma Town Board. 
  • Sweden Town Board: Incumbent Republican Scott Maar secured a one-year term 
  • Wheatland Highway Superintendent: Incumbent Republican Brian Turner secured a one-year term. 
Local News Monroe County elections 2024