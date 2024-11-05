Cunningham elected to seat on Irondequoit Town Board

Several Monroe County towns had races on the ballot Tuesday, but most of them were uncontested.

There was one contested race for an Irondequoit Town Board seat. Democrat Ann Cunningham was elected to a one-year term, pulling in 60% of the vote. Her Republican opponent, Laureen Ortiz, received 40%.

Cunningham was appointed to the Irondequoit Town Board in February to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Kimie Romeo, also a Democrat.

Below are the uncontested races:

Hamlin Town Board: Incumbent Republican Ricky Wright secured a one-year term.

Parma Town Board: Incumbent Republican Tod Ferguson secured a three-year term on the Parma Town Board.

Sweden Town Board: Incumbent Republican Scott Maar secured a one-year term