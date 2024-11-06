Here's a look at the results of Monroe County and regional judicial races

Across Monroe County, there were several local, county, and state judicial races on the ballot Tuesday.

Two candidates battled for a Monroe County Court seat, while four candidates fought for two state Supreme Court seats. There was also a contested court race in Pittsford as well as several uncontested races.

A summary of the results follows.

New York state Supreme Court, 7th Judicial District

In this four-way race for two seats, Republican Stacey Romeo and Democrat Erin Skinner emerged as the victors.

Provided Stacey Romeo

Romeo received 22% of the vote and Skinner received 21%. That placed them ahead of challengers John Bringewatt, a Democrat, and Ed White, a Republican.

The 7th Judicial District covers Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Romeo has served as a Family Court judge since 2017 and has been supervising judge for Family Courts in the 7th Judicial District since 2021. Prior to serving as a judge she was a court attorney in Monroe County Family Court and state Supreme Court

Provided Erin Skinner

Skinner is currently a confidential law clerk to Appellate Division Justice Mark Montour. She previously was a clerk for the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, and was an assistant public defender in the Monroe County Public Defender's Office.

Bringewatt has been Monroe County attorney since 2020. He previously worked in private practice and as a law clerk to Judge Susan Carney of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

White has spent 28 years working for the state Supreme Court as an attorney and principal law clerk. He's served as a volunteer member of the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority's board since 2008 and is a former probation officer.

Monroe County Court

Democrat Michael Ansaldi pulled in 53% of the vote to best his Republican opponent, Joseph Dinolfo, who received 47% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Provided Michael Ansaldi

Ansaldi is a sitting Pittsford town justice who has worked as principal confidential law clerk to Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger. He previously had his own law office and worked for other firms.

Dinolfo has been an attorney with the New York State Appellate Division since 2011. Before that, he practiced law privately for 18 years. He has practiced family, civil, and criminal law and served as a hearing examiner for the city of Rochester.

County Court serves as a trial court and the judges largely handle felony criminal cases, though like town and village courts they can hear cases that are misdemeanors or minor offenses.

Monroe County Family Court

Democrat Ella Marshall ran uncontested for this seat. She's been elected to serve a 10-year term.

Marshall is currently a self-employed attorney, and she previously worked for seven years as an attorney for the child at the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, five years as an assistant district attorney in the Child Abuse bureau and just under a year as deputy county attorney in the Child Services Unit.

Family Court judges hear matters involving children and families, including adoptions, guardianship, foster care approval and review, juvenile delinquency and Persons in Need of Supervision, domestic violence matters, child protective proceedings around abuse and neglect, termination of parental rights, custody and visitation of children, and child support.

Rochester City Court judge

After defeating former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in a Democratic primary earlier this year, Michael Geraci ran uncontested in the general election. He has been elected to serve a 10-year term.

Geraci has worked as an attorney for 12 years. He opened his own practice, Geraci Law Offices, in 2018, and before that was an associate at Trevett Cristo Salzer Andolina.

Brighton town justice

John Falk has served as Brighton town justice since 2008, and he has been elected to serve another four-year term. Falk is also a partner at the Faraci Lange law firm.

Pittsford town justice

Democrat Maroun Ajaka pulled in 54% of the vote, beating Republican Adam Oshrin, who pulled in 46%, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The two candidates ran for the Pittsford town justice seat currently held by Democrat Michael Ansaldi, whose term is up at the end of the year. Ansaldi is running for a County Court judge seat.

Ajaka has been an attorney for more than 23 years, primarily representing people in criminal and family court. He was elected to serve a four-year term.

Oshrin is a principal Appellate Court attorney at the Appellate Division, Fourth Department. Before that, he worked for a private legal practice and as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County, serving on the gang prosecution and animal cruelty teams.

Rush town justice

Republican Ryan Lang ran uncontested for Rush town justice seat and has been elected to serve a four-year term.

Lang is retiring from a 32-year career as an investigator with the state Department of Motor Vehicles and is a former Rush Town Board member.

