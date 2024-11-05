© 2024 WXXI News
Manktelow reelected to the state Assembly

Published November 5, 2024 at 11:58 PM EST
Incumbent Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, has been elected to another two-year term in the state Assembly's 130th District seat.

Manktelow, who has held the seat since 2019, received 52% of the vote. His Democratic challenger, James Schuler, got 34%, according to unofficial results.

The district includes Webster and all of Wayne County.

Manktelow is a veteran who owns and operates Manktelow Farms in Lyons. Schuler is the assistant director of Youth Advocate Programs, a nonprofit that provides services as alternatives to youth incarceration, congregate child welfare, behavioral health and intellectual disabilities placements.
