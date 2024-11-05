Helming reelected to the state Senate

Incumbent Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, defeated her Democratic challenger, Scott Comegys, winning another two-year term in the 54th District seat in the state Senate.

Helming, who has held the seat since 2017, pulled in 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Comegys received 33%. The district covers Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush and Wheatland, along with Wayne, Livingston and Ontario counties.

Helming has worked for over 30 years in commercial property management and has experience in regulatory affairs, land use planning, and managing group homes.

Comegys was facilities manager at Strong Memorial Hospital. He's the Wayne County Democratic Committee chair and runs an alpaca farm.