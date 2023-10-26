Elections 2023

-
ConnectionsWhat did we learn from the candidates for Monroe County Executive during the Voice of the Voter debate?In the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 27, 2023, we recap Thursday night's Voice of the Voter debate between Mark Assini and Adam Bello, candidates for Monroe County Executive.
ConnectionsIn the second half hour of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 27, 2023, we talk with Mike Yudelson, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 13.
ConnectionsIn the first half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 27, 2023, we talk with Terry Daniele, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 5.
Two other competitive Legislature races covering parts of Perinton, Henrietta, and Pittsford could also influence which party has the majority in the chamber.
ConnectionsIn the second half of the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 26, 2023, we discuss what local voters need to know in advance of Election Day.
ConnectionsIn the first half of the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 26, 2023, we talk with Howard Maffucci, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 10.
ConnectionsIn the second half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 26, 2023, we talk with Lystra McCoy, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 18.
ConnectionsIn the first half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 26, 2023, we talk with Rose Bonnick, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 27.
ConnectionsIn the second half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, we talk with Mel Callan, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 9. She discusses her platform and priorities for office.
ConnectionsIn the first half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, we talk with Marvin Stepherson, a candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 3. He discusses his platform and priorities for office.