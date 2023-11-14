Monroe County GOP and Democratic Party chairs on the results of last week's election
We’re joined by two local party chairs to discuss the results of last week’s election.
In the first half hour, we sit down with Patrick Reilly, new chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee. Then in the second half hour, we discuss the state of the local Democratic Party with Monroe County Democratic Committee chair Stephen DeVay. They share their takeaways from the election and discuss what’s next for their parties.
Our guests:
- Patrick Reilly, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
- Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee