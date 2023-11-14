© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Monroe County GOP and Democratic Party chairs on the results of last week's election

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

We’re joined by two local party chairs to discuss the results of last week’s election.

In the first half hour, we sit down with Patrick Reilly, new chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee. Then in the second half hour, we discuss the state of the local Democratic Party with Monroe County Democratic Committee chair Stephen DeVay. They share their takeaways from the election and discuss what’s next for their parties.

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Elections 2023
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack