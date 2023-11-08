Results from town races across Monroe County
Democrat Andrae Evans will be the new Irondequoit town supervisor come Jan. 1, after he bested first-term Republican incumbent Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick on Tuesday.
The political newcomer won with 52% of the vote. With the win, Democrats retook the seat they had held for much of the past decade. Democrats also retained full control of the Town Council.
The supervisor race was among the most watched among dozens of Monroe County town races, most of which were uncontested.
Here’s a look at some of the unofficial results elsewhere:
Brighton supervisor
William Moehle ran unopposed on the Democratic line.
Brighton town clerk
Daniel Aman ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families line.
Brighton town justice
Vik Vilkhu | Democratic: 83%
Clark Zimmerman Jr. | Working Families: 16.5
Brighton Town Council (2):
Christopher Werner | Democratic: 40.3%
Nate Salzman | Democratic: 40.1%
Rachel Rosner | Working Families: 10.8%
Jesus Sowell | Working Families: 8.3%
Chili supervisor
David Dunning ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Chili town clerk
Virginia Ignatowski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Chili Town Council (2)
Michael Slattery and James Valerio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Clarkson supervisor
Ursula Liotta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Clarkson town clerk
Susan Henshaw ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Clarkson Town Council (2)
Sharon Mattison and Evan Wexler ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
East Rochester mayor
John Alfieri ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
East Rochester village trustee (2)
Mark McDermott | Democratic: 29.2%
Chad Woodworth | Democratic, Working Families: 27.1%
Wendy McDermott| Republican, Conservative: 21.29%
Deborah Herb | Republican, Conservative: 22.3%
Fairport village trustee (2)
Emily Mischler | Democratic: 34.7%
Heidi Woika| Democratic: 33.1%
Robert Cantwell| Republican, Conservative: 31.8%
Gates supervisor
Cosmo Giunta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Gates Town Council (2)
Stephen Tucciarello and Christopher DiPonzio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Greece town justice
Brian Marianetti ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Greece Town Council
David DiPonzio ran unopposed in Ward 1 on the Republican and Conservative lines.
William Murphy ran unopposed in Ward 2 on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Michael Bloomer ran unopposed in Ward 3 on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Diana Christodaro ran unopposed in Ward 4 on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Hamlin supervisor
Steven Baase ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Hamlin town clerk
Patricia Groenendaal ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Hamlin town justice (2)
Sharon Steigerwald | Democratic: 21%
Martin Maier | Republican, Conservative: 39.4%
Paul Rath | Republican, Conservative: 39.3%
Hamlin Town Council (2):
Elizabeth Maxwell | Democratic: 19.2%
Phillip Hurlbutt | Republican, Conservative: 41.6%
Joel Yager | Republican, Conservative: 38.4%
Henrietta supervisor
Stephen Schultz ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
Henrietta town justice (3)
James Piampiano | Democratic: 17.9%
Susan Michel | Democratic, Working Families: 19.3%
Robert Cook | Democratic, Working Families: 17.9%
Steven Donsky | Republican, Conservative: 16.7%
John Pericak | Republican: 12.7%
Benjamin Skomsky| Republican, Conservative: 15.2%
Henrietta Town Council (2)
Robert Barley Jr. | Democratic, Working Families: 28.8%
Michael Stafford | Democratic, Working Families: 26.5%
Matthew Borkowski | Republican, Conservative: 21.9%
Lisa Bolzner | Republican, Conservative: 22.6%
Irondequoit supervisor
Andrae Evans | Democratic, Working Families: 52%
Rory Fitzpatrick| Republican, Conservative: 47.9%
Irondequoit town justice
Brian Green | Democratic, Working Families: 53.3%
Patrick Russi| Republican, Conservative: 46.6%
Irondequoit Town Council (2)
John Perticone | Democratic, Republican, Conservative: 48.8%
Grant Malone | Democratic: 29.2%
Joshua Menelas | Republican, Conservative: 21.7%
Mendon supervisor
John Moffitt ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Mendon town clerk
Michelle Booth ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Mendon town justice
Stephen Maxon ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Mendon Town Council (2)
Thomas Dubois and Kimberly Roberts ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Mendon highway superintendent
Andrew Caschetta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Ogden supervisor
Michael Zale ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Ogden town clerk
Noelle Burley ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Ogden town justice
Michael Schiano ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Ogden Town Council
Aaron Baker and Salvatore Gerbino ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Parma supervisor
Jim Roose ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Parma town justice
Michael Sciortino ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Parma Town Council (2)
Mark Acker and David Ciufo ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Parma highway superintendent
James Christ Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Penfield supervisor
Tiffany Rice | Democratic: 49.2%
Jeff Leenhouts | Republican, Conservative: 50.7%
Penfield town justice
Paula Casey Metzler ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Penfield Town Council (2)
Note: As of late Tuesday, the race for the second seat was too close to call.
Kevin Berry| Democratic: 25.2%
Linda Teglash | Democratic: 25.6%
Allyn Hetzke Jr. | Republican, Conservative: 25.2%
David Bast Jr. | Republican, Conservative: 23.9%
Perinton supervisor
Ciaran Hanna ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Perinton town justice
Gary Muldoon | Democratic: 53%
Vincent Merante | Republican, Conservative, Working Families: 46.9%
Perinton Town Council (2)
Meredith Stockman-Broadbent | Democratic: 36.5%
Michael Folino | Democratic: 32.4%
Seana Sartori | Republican, Conservative: 30.8%
Pittsford supervisor
William Smith Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Pittsford Town Council (2)
Note: As of late Tuesday, the race for the second seat was too close to call.
Cathy Koshykar | Democratic, Working Families: 26.3%
Naveen Havannavar | Democratic, Working Families: 25%
Kate Bohne Munzinger | Republican, Conservative: 25%
Alexe Dunham | Republican, Conservative: 23.4%
Riga supervisor
Brad O’Brocta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Riga town justice
Scott Okolowicz ran unopposed on the Republican line.
Riga Town Council (2)
Kenneth Kuter and Derek Harnsberger ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Rush supervisor
Lee Hankins | Democratic: 43.9%
Daniel Woolaver | Republican, Conservative: 55.4%
Rush town clerk
Pamela Bucci ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservatives line.
Rush Town Council (2)
Shannon Wisnowski | Democratic: 24.2%
Peter Kim-Fredell | Democratic: 18%
Derek Brown | Republican, Conservative: 27.7%
Luther Keyes | Republican, Conservative: 29.7%
Rush highway superintendent
DJ Kyle ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sweden supervisor
Patricia Hayles ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sweden Town Council (2)
Tyler Sharpe and Adam Staskiewicz ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sweden receiver of taxes
Kathleen Bahr-Seever ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sweden highway superintendent
Brian Ingraham ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Webster supervisor
Danielle Palermo-Jimenez | Democratic, Working Families: 39.6
Thomas Flaherty | Republican, Conservative: 59.8%
Webster town justice
Christine Seppeler ran unopposed on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families lines.
Webster Town Council (2)
Candice Harvey | Democratic: 22.8%
Garrett Wagner | Democratic: 20.3%
John Cahill | Republican, Conservative: 28.5%
Jennifer Wright | Republican, Conservative: 28.2%
Wheatland supervisor
Jim Kirch | Republican: 56%
Linda Dobson | Conservative: 43.7%
Wheatland town clerk
Laurie Czapranski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Wheatland Town Council (2)
Tina Stevens and Carl Schoenthal ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.