Results from town races across Monroe County

Democrat Andrae Evans will be the new Irondequoit town supervisor come Jan. 1, after he bested first-term Republican incumbent Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick on Tuesday.

The political newcomer won with 52% of the vote. With the win, Democrats retook the seat they had held for much of the past decade. Democrats also retained full control of the Town Council.

The supervisor race was among the most watched among dozens of Monroe County town races, most of which were uncontested.

Here’s a look at some of the unofficial results elsewhere:

Brighton supervisor

William Moehle ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Brighton town clerk

Daniel Aman ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families line.

Brighton town justice

Vik Vilkhu | Democratic: 83%

Clark Zimmerman Jr. | Working Families: 16.5

Brighton Town Council (2):

Christopher Werner | Democratic: 40.3%

Nate Salzman | Democratic: 40.1%

Rachel Rosner | Working Families: 10.8%

Jesus Sowell | Working Families: 8.3%

Chili supervisor

David Dunning ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chili town clerk

Virginia Ignatowski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chili Town Council (2)

Michael Slattery and James Valerio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson supervisor

Ursula Liotta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson town clerk

Susan Henshaw ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson Town Council (2)

Sharon Mattison and Evan Wexler ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

East Rochester mayor

John Alfieri ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

East Rochester village trustee (2)

Mark McDermott | Democratic: 29.2%

Chad Woodworth | Democratic, Working Families: 27.1%

Wendy McDermott| Republican, Conservative: 21.29%

Deborah Herb | Republican, Conservative: 22.3%

Fairport village trustee (2)

Emily Mischler | Democratic: 34.7%

Heidi Woika| Democratic: 33.1%

Robert Cantwell| Republican, Conservative: 31.8%

Gates supervisor

Cosmo Giunta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Gates Town Council (2)

Stephen Tucciarello and Christopher DiPonzio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece town justice

Brian Marianetti ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece Town Council

David DiPonzio ran unopposed in Ward 1 on the Republican and Conservative lines.

William Murphy ran unopposed in Ward 2 on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Michael Bloomer ran unopposed in Ward 3 on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Diana Christodaro ran unopposed in Ward 4 on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin supervisor

Steven Baase ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin town clerk

Patricia Groenendaal ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin town justice (2)

Sharon Steigerwald | Democratic: 21%

Martin Maier | Republican, Conservative: 39.4%

Paul Rath | Republican, Conservative: 39.3%

Hamlin Town Council (2):

Elizabeth Maxwell | Democratic: 19.2%

Phillip Hurlbutt | Republican, Conservative: 41.6%

Joel Yager | Republican, Conservative: 38.4%

Henrietta supervisor

Stephen Schultz ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Henrietta town justice (3)

James Piampiano | Democratic: 17.9%

Susan Michel | Democratic, Working Families: 19.3%

Robert Cook | Democratic, Working Families: 17.9%

Steven Donsky | Republican, Conservative: 16.7%

John Pericak | Republican: 12.7%

Benjamin Skomsky| Republican, Conservative: 15.2%

Henrietta Town Council (2)

Robert Barley Jr. | Democratic, Working Families: 28.8%

Michael Stafford | Democratic, Working Families: 26.5%

Matthew Borkowski | Republican, Conservative: 21.9%

Lisa Bolzner | Republican, Conservative: 22.6%

Irondequoit supervisor

Andrae Evans | Democratic, Working Families: 52%

Rory Fitzpatrick| Republican, Conservative: 47.9%

Irondequoit town justice

Brian Green | Democratic, Working Families: 53.3%

Patrick Russi| Republican, Conservative: 46.6%

Irondequoit Town Council (2)

John Perticone | Democratic, Republican, Conservative: 48.8%

Grant Malone | Democratic: 29.2%

Joshua Menelas | Republican, Conservative: 21.7%

Mendon supervisor

John Moffitt ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.



Mendon town clerk

Michelle Booth ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon town justice

Stephen Maxon ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon Town Council (2)

Thomas Dubois and Kimberly Roberts ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon highway superintendent

Andrew Caschetta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden supervisor

Michael Zale ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden town clerk

Noelle Burley ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden town justice

Michael Schiano ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden Town Council

Aaron Baker and Salvatore Gerbino ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma supervisor

Jim Roose ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma town justice

Michael Sciortino ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma Town Council (2)

Mark Acker and David Ciufo ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma highway superintendent

James Christ Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield supervisor

Tiffany Rice | Democratic: 49.2%

Jeff Leenhouts | Republican, Conservative: 50.7%

Penfield town justice

Paula Casey Metzler ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield Town Council (2)

Note: As of late Tuesday, the race for the second seat was too close to call.

Kevin Berry| Democratic: 25.2%

Linda Teglash | Democratic: 25.6%

Allyn Hetzke Jr. | Republican, Conservative: 25.2%

David Bast Jr. | Republican, Conservative: 23.9%

Perinton supervisor

Ciaran Hanna ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Perinton town justice

Gary Muldoon | Democratic: 53%

Vincent Merante | Republican, Conservative, Working Families: 46.9%

Perinton Town Council (2)

Meredith Stockman-Broadbent | Democratic: 36.5%

Michael Folino | Democratic: 32.4%

Seana Sartori | Republican, Conservative: 30.8%

Pittsford supervisor

William Smith Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Pittsford Town Council (2)

Note: As of late Tuesday, the race for the second seat was too close to call.

Cathy Koshykar | Democratic, Working Families: 26.3%

Naveen Havannavar | Democratic, Working Families: 25%

Kate Bohne Munzinger | Republican, Conservative: 25%

Alexe Dunham | Republican, Conservative: 23.4%

Riga supervisor

Brad O’Brocta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Riga town justice

Scott Okolowicz ran unopposed on the Republican line.

Riga Town Council (2)

Kenneth Kuter and Derek Harnsberger ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Rush supervisor

Lee Hankins | Democratic: 43.9%

Daniel Woolaver | Republican, Conservative: 55.4%

Rush town clerk

Pamela Bucci ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservatives line.

Rush Town Council (2)

Shannon Wisnowski | Democratic: 24.2%

Peter Kim-Fredell | Democratic: 18%

Derek Brown | Republican, Conservative: 27.7%

Luther Keyes | Republican, Conservative: 29.7%

Rush highway superintendent

DJ Kyle ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden supervisor

Patricia Hayles ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden Town Council (2)

Tyler Sharpe and Adam Staskiewicz ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden receiver of taxes

Kathleen Bahr-Seever ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden highway superintendent

Brian Ingraham ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Webster supervisor

Danielle Palermo-Jimenez | Democratic, Working Families: 39.6

Thomas Flaherty | Republican, Conservative: 59.8%

Webster town justice

Christine Seppeler ran unopposed on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families lines.

Webster Town Council (2)

Candice Harvey | Democratic: 22.8%

Garrett Wagner | Democratic: 20.3%

John Cahill | Republican, Conservative: 28.5%

Jennifer Wright | Republican, Conservative: 28.2%

Wheatland supervisor

Jim Kirch | Republican: 56%

Linda Dobson | Conservative: 43.7%

Wheatland town clerk

Laurie Czapranski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Wheatland Town Council (2)

Tina Stevens and Carl Schoenthal ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.



