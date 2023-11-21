Understanding the ballot counting process when races are too close to call
From the files of "Every Vote Counts," several local races came down to just a few votes on Election Night. One race was tied. Another was separated by one vote. Another by seven. What happened next is a demonstration of why American democracy continues to be one of the leading examples of secure vote counting in the world (despite claims to the contrary).
We talk to people involved in the process to get it right, no matter how close. Our guests:
- Lisa Nicolay, Republican commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections
- Stephanie Townsend, member of Pittsford Town Council whose race was too close to call in 2021