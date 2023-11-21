© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding the ballot counting process when races are too close to call

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
Lisa Nicolay and Stephanie Townsend on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lisa Nicolay and Stephanie Townsend on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

From the files of "Every Vote Counts," several local races came down to just a few votes on Election Night. One race was tied. Another was separated by one vote. Another by seven. What happened next is a demonstration of why American democracy continues to be one of the leading examples of secure vote counting in the world (despite claims to the contrary).

We talk to people involved in the process to get it right, no matter how close. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
