Connections

Rochester City School Board Commissioners-elect on their vision for the district in the coming year

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
Isaiah Santiago and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Rochester City School District has announced big changes in recent months, and now big changes are coming to the Rochester City School Board.

On Tuesday night, the youngest candidate in the board’s history was elected as a commissioner. 19-year-old Isaiah Santiago will join the board in January, along with newly-elected commissioner Jacqueline Griffin. Incumbents Beatriz LeBron and Amy Maloy were re-elected.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues with the commissioners-elect, including school building closings, student mental health, the health of the board, and more. Our guests:

  • Beatriz LeBron, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner, and current board vice president
  • Amy Maloy, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner
  • Isaiah Santiago, newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner

*Note: Jacqueline Griffin did not respond to an invitation to join this discussion.

Connections Elections 2023
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
