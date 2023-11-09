Rochester City School Board Commissioners-elect on their vision for the district in the coming year

The Rochester City School District has announced big changes in recent months, and now big changes are coming to the Rochester City School Board.

On Tuesday night, the youngest candidate in the board’s history was elected as a commissioner. 19-year-old Isaiah Santiago will join the board in January, along with newly-elected commissioner Jacqueline Griffin. Incumbents Beatriz LeBron and Amy Maloy were re-elected.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues with the commissioners-elect, including school building closings, student mental health, the health of the board, and more. Our guests:



Beatriz LeBron, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner, and current board vice president

Amy Maloy, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner

Isaiah Santiago, newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner

*Note: Jacqueline Griffin did not respond to an invitation to join this discussion.