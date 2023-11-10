© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Examining significant election results in the Finger Lakes

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
Stephen Valentino and Michael Mills on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Stephen Valentino and Michael Mills on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 10, 2023

Two Finger Lakes cities, two rather different outcomes.

For the Democratic Committee in Geneva, it was a gamble to go against incumbent Democratic mayor Steve Valentino. But the party was looking for someone more overtly progressive. Republicans invited Valentino to run on their line, and he won a close race. Meanwhile, in Canandaigua, Democrats swept this year’s City Council races.

This hour, our guests talk about the dynamics in their cities, and the work ahead. Our guests:

Tags
Connections Elections 2023
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack