Winners from Tuesday night's election
Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats in Monroe County.
Unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections show Democratic incumbent Adam Bello defeating challenger Mark Assini in the race for Monroe County Executive by more than 20 points. In the Monroe County Legislature, results show Democrats will hold 16 of 29 seats when the new year begins.
This hour, we talk to a number of candidates whose races were successful, and we discuss what’s next for Monroe County and beyond. Our guests:
- Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- Rose Bonnick, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 27
- Rick Milne, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 5
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 14
- Lystra McCoy, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 18
- Howard Maffucci, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 10
- Dave Long, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 16