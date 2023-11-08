Winners from Tuesday night's election

Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats in Monroe County.

Unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections show Democratic incumbent Adam Bello defeating challenger Mark Assini in the race for Monroe County Executive by more than 20 points. In the Monroe County Legislature, results show Democrats will hold 16 of 29 seats when the new year begins.

This hour, we talk to a number of candidates whose races were successful, and we discuss what’s next for Monroe County and beyond. Our guests:

