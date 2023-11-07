Democrats poised to take control of Monroe County Legislature

Democrats will likely control the Monroe County Legislature in January, provided the party can keep its members from breaking rank.

All 29 seats were on the ballot, and heading into Tuesday, the party already held 15 of the chamber’s 29 seats. But Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has caucused with the Republicans, effectively giving that party control of the chamber. LaMar lost a primary to Rose Bonnick earlier this year and will not return to the Legislature next year.

Come January, Democrats will hold 16 of 29 seats, giving them a slim majority and enough votes to elect the Legislature’s next president, who presides over meetings and has the authority to block legislation from consideration by legislators.

The results are unofficial and will be certified by the county Board of Elections later this month.

The outcome will also ensure a majority friendly to County Executive Adam Bello, who was re-elected Tuesday.

"A true Democratic majority is going to mean that, you know, they can partner with Adam in a way that really, really lets us pass fantastic issues and policies that are going to help address the crime, help address poverty, help address homelessness, help really address those things that are happening in our community," said Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Steven DeVey.

That’ll make it easier for Bello to advance his agenda for the county, which he’s centered around public safety, workforce development, infrastructure investment, and public health issues such as the opioid crisis.

But it also sets up a dynamic where individual Democrats could see an opportunity to press Bello and other legislators on issues or legislation. Democratic Legislator Rachel Barnhart, for example, has been publicly pressuring the county executive to devote more of the budget to social services such as housing assistance.

Legislator Steve Brew, who is leader of the chamber's Republican caucus and who ran unopposed, said Republicans have already made progress working with the Bello administration and Democratic legislators, and that he expects a strong working relationship to continue.

"I think the administration understands, and I think they do a pretty good job of trying to stay center and not really overindulging either right or left side of their party, and my party for that matter," Brew said during an interview Tuesday.

Three races played a crucial role in determining the Legislature’s balance of power: the 16th District matchup between incumbent Democrat Dave Long and Republican Joe Carbone, the 13th District contest between incumbent Democrat Michael Yudelson and Republican Ethan Greene, and the 18th District contest between incumbent Republican Sean Delehanty and Democrat Lystra McCoy.

Long and Yudelson held on to their seats, while McCoy flipped a seat long held by Republicans.

All 29 Legislature seats were on the ballot this year; 15 of them were uncontested in the general election. Polls are now closed, here are the unofficial results for each contest:



1st District – Parma and Hilton, part of Greece

Blake Keller | Republican, Conservative — 99.6%



2nd District – Hamlin, Clarkson, Brockport, part of Sweden

Jackie Smith | Republican, Conservative — 99.6%



3rd District – most of Chili

Tracy DiFlorio (incumbent) | Republican, Putting People First — 63.3%

Marvin Stepherson | Democratic — 36.6%



4th District – part of Gates, part of Greece

Virginia McIntyre | Republican — 71.6%

Rita Pettinaro | Conservative, Monroe County — 28%



5th District – Mendon, Rush, parts of Henrietta, Pittsford, and Perinton

Richard Milne (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 57.5%

Terry Daniele | Democratic — 42.5%



6th District – part of Greece

Sean McCabe | Republican, Conservative — 99.7%



7th District – part of Greece

Kirk Morris (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 99.2%



8th District – part of Webster

Mark Johns (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 59%

Michael DiTullio | Democratic, Working Families — 40.8%



9th District – most of Penfield

Paul Dondorfer (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 51%

Mel Callan | Democratic — 49%



10th District – village of Pittsford, part of Pittsford town, part of Brighton

Howard Maffucci (incumbent) | Democratic — 64.7%

Nancy Lewis | Republican — 35.2%



11th District – East Rochester, Fairport, part of Perinton

John Baynes | Democratic — 99.7%



12th District – Riga, Churchville, Wheatland, Scottsville, part of Henrietta

Steve Brew | Republican, Conservative — 98.9%



13th District — part of Henrietta

Michael Yudelson (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 57.2%

Ethan Greene | Republican, Conservative — 42.7%



14th District - parts of Brighton and Penfield

Susan Hughes-Smith (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 75.2%

Pat Reilly | Republican, Conservative — 24.7%



15th District – parts of Webster and Penfield

Francis Ciardi | Republican, Conservative — 99.6%



16th District – part of Irondequoit

Dave Long (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 55.4%

Joe Carbone | Republican, Conservative — 44.5%



17th District – Browncroft, North Winton Village, part of Irondequoit

Rachel Barnhart (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 97.6%



18th District — part of Perinton

Sean Delahanty (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 48.1%

Lystra McCoy | Democrat — 51.9%



19th District – part of Greece

Tom Sinclair | Republican, Conservative — 99.1%



20th District – Ogden, part of Sweden, part of Chili, part of Greece

Robert Colby (incumbent) | Republican, Conservative — 66.8%

Jaime Erskine-Pettit | Democratic — 33.1%



21st District – Beechwood, part of northeast Rochester

Santos Cruz | Democratic — 80.6%

Oscar Brewer Jr. | Working Families — 19.1%



22nd District – Marketview Heights, Upper Falls / CONEA, part of 14621

Mercedes Simmons (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 99.5%



23rd District – Cobbs Hill, Culver-University, ABC Streets, Upper Monroe, Park Avenue, Swillburg, Lock 66, Pearl Meigs, Monroe, Wadsworth Square, Neighborhood of the Arts

Linda Hasman (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 99.3%

24th District – part of Brighton, Highland Park Neighborhood, South Wedge, University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park, Mt. Hope Cemetery

Albert Blankley (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 99.4%



25th District – Plymouth-Exchange, Genesee-Jefferson, Corn Hill, Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood, High Falls, Brown Square, part of Center City

Carolyn Hoffman (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 99.4%



26th District – Maplewood, Charlotte, part of Greece, part of Irondequoit

Yversha Roman (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 98.7%



27th District – part of 19th Ward, part of Barker Street Neighborhood, part of Gates

Rose Bonnick | Democratic, Working Families — 74.1%

David Ferris | Republican, Conservative — 25.8%



28th District – Lincoln Park, Lyell-Otis, JOSANA, Edgerton

Ricky Frazier (incumbent) | Democratic, Working Families — 99.4%



29th District – 14621, part of Maplewood

William Burgess | Democratic, Working Families — 99.4%