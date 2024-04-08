© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Special Programming - Connections during totality

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT
A view of buildings in darkness with golden light starting to come in; photo taken from the roof of WXXI
1 of 10  — Rochester skyline during totality
Totality in Rochester during the solar eclipse
Randy Gorbman / WXXI News
A man with short blonde hair and his arms crossed looks at the camera. He is wearing a dark blazer, a light button-down shirt, and a orange striped tie
2 of 10  — josh-nichols-249x300.jpg
Josh Nichols
Provided
A man with short dark hair and a stubbly mustache and beard smiles. A little girl with light brown hair in a ponytail wearing a green long-sleeved shirt holds onto his neck
3 of 10  — David Streever
David Streever and daughter, Helen
Provided
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
4 of 10  — Fanelli_Gino_833--0004-web.jpg
Gino Fanelli
John Schlia / WXXI News
A man with short blonde hair and a beard smiles at the camera. He is stilling in radio studio with a microphone and computers. He's wearing a brown patterned polo shirt.
5 of 10  — MicrosoftTeams-image (38).png
Ryan Yarmel
Provided
A smiling man wearing a black sweatshirt sitting in front of a microphone
6 of 10  — Kelly Walker.jpg
Kelly Walker
WEOS
A bald man with a blonde beard wearing a blue striped polo shirt models eclipse glasses in a radio control room
7 of 10  — fybush-glasses.jpg
WXXI's Scott Fybush shows off his eclipse glasses in the station's control room
Scott Fybush / WXXI News
A smiling woman with chest-length brown hair smiles. She is wearing a black top.
8 of 10  — Noelle Evans
Noelle Evans
John Schlia / WXXI News
A man with a grey beard and mustache wearing a straw hat with a black band, a grey button-down shirt, and a blue vest
9 of 10
Adam Frank
https://www.pas.rochester.edu/people/faculty/frank_adam/index.html / University of Rochester
A woman with blonde hair and tan glasses smiles in front of a microphone
10 of 10  — Brenda Tremblay.jpg
Brenda Tremblay
Provided

In this special episode of Connections, Evan Dawson hosts a live broadcast from the roof of the WXXI studios during the total solar eclipse.

Our guests share their perspectives and observations before and after totality.

Our guests:

  • Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist
  • David Steever, WXXI director of digital product
  • Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter
  • Ryan Yarmel, The Route music director, and host of "Afternoons with Yarms"
  • Kelly Walker, WEOS “Morning Edition” host
  • Scott Fybush, WXXI anchor and reporter, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
  • Noelle Evans, WXXI education reporter
  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Brenda Tremblay, WXXI Classical 91.5 host and producer
Tags
Connections Total Solar Eclipse April 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack