Special Programming - Connections during totality
In this special episode of Connections, Evan Dawson hosts a live broadcast from the roof of the WXXI studios during the total solar eclipse.
Our guests share their perspectives and observations before and after totality.
Our guests:
- Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist
- David Steever, WXXI director of digital product
- Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter
- Ryan Yarmel, The Route music director, and host of "Afternoons with Yarms"
- Kelly Walker, WEOS “Morning Edition” host
- Scott Fybush, WXXI anchor and reporter, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Noelle Evans, WXXI education reporter
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
- Brenda Tremblay, WXXI Classical 91.5 host and producer