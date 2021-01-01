Meteorologist Josh Nichols provides listeners with accurate, up-to-the-minute weather forecasts during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Josh brings 17 years of experience tracking Rochester's ever-changing weather. He began his career at age 12, when his father gave him a weather radio for his birthday and Josh became a weather spotter for some of the local Boston TV stations! He graduated from Oliver Ames High School in North Easton, Massachusetts, and received a B.S. in meteorology and A.S. in communications from Lyndon State College in Vermont.