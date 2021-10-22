Scott Fybush

Scott FybushWXXI News reporter/anchor
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
Scott's broadcasting career started in Lowell, Massachusetts, at WCAP and then moved to Boston, where he spent five years at WBZ NewsRadio 1030. There, he wrote and edited for the top-rated morning and afternoon news blocks, assembled awards entries that garnered two national Murrows and a slew of regional RTNDA and AP awards, and produced the station’s 75th anniversary celebration in 1996.
The Brighton native moved back home to work at Time Warner Cable News (then named R News) where he won the first-ever Murrow for TV writing, small-market category.
Through all this, Scott launched, and still runs, NorthEast Radio Watch, the authoritative website for news about broadcasting in the region. He was also editor of The Radio Journal and a regular contributor and columnist for Radio World.
Scott graduated from Brandeis University.
