Rochester school board approves layoff plan

In a split vote, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a plan late Thursday night to lay off more than 200 district employees.

Under the latest plan from Superintendent Terry Dade, teachers will account for 109 of those layoffs, down from a previous proposal to lay off 152 teachers.

Commissioners Beatriz Lebron, Elizabeth Hallmark, Cynthia Eliott, Judith Davis and Willa Powell voted for the layoffs. Davis provided the fourth vote necessary to approve Dade's plan and, in response to a clearly agitated crowd, the board walked out.

Commissioners Van White and Natalie Sheppard voted against the layoffs.

Dade proposed the layoffs to help make up for $30 million the district overspent in its 2018-19 budget, and to help plug the resulting gap in this year's budget.

CITY News staff wrote this story. WXXI reporter James Brown and photojournalist Max Schulte also covered Thursday's meeting. This is a developing story, check back for updates.