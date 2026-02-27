Deputy shoots and kills dog during a welfare check at a Pittsford home

A Monroe County sheriff's deputy who was responding to a call at a Pittsford home Thursday shot and killed a dog that the Sheriff's Office said bit the deputy in the leg.

Deputies responded to a house on Stone Road at 6:42 p.m. for a call to check on a person's welfare. As a deputy was walking up the driveway, a dog got loose from the house's breezeway and bit the deputy in the leg, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy, who received a puncture wound, then fired two rounds from his service weapon, killing the dog, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

A person inside the home was taken to a hospital in relation to the welfare check call.