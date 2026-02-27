Rochester's federal courthouse could double as immigrant detention center

Federal officials want to create a small-scale, 24/7 immigrant detention facility at the federal courthouse in downtown Rochester, according to documents reviewed by WXXI News.

The project could be awarded as soon as Friday to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That directive and deadline is attributed to Edwin Forst, administrator of the General Services Administration, which oversees federal property. Forst's decision apparently caught local officials off guard, and was made despite concerns and objections raised by federal court administrators and others in the building, records show.

The Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on State Street houses federal courts but also a U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and a daycare. The plan, documents show, would be to move border patrol into Keating and create three holding cells, able to house detainees overnight and potentially for several days.

That contrasts with a prior CBP building assessment back in 2021 that indicated, at best, people might only be detained for a few hours and released on their own recognizance, records show.

WXXI News reached out to GSA and CBP for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the move in a statement released after this story published.

“It is outrageous and absurd for Border Patrol to secretly try to build a detention center in the heart of downtown Rochester," the New York Democrat said. "The Keating Federal Building is home to a daycare, the federal courthouse, and vital services Rochester families use every day. It is the wrong place for that kind of operation. We need immediate answers on what exactly DHS and Border Patrol are planning, and an opportunity for public review and input. The Federal Western District of New York Court opposes this plan, and for good reason. The public deserves transparency and the ability to make their voices heard. This shows you exactly why DHS must be reined in.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.