Who will take care of the kids? Rural families navigate child care deserts

WXXI News

Families in rural areas of New York say it is increasingly difficult to find child care.

According to a report from the Children's Agenda, seven rural counties in Western New York shows can be characterized as child care deserts, where there are more than three children under the age of five per licensed child care slot for children in that age group.

Structural and funding issues are contributing to the challenges, and providers point to low child care educator pay as a critical factor in the availability of reliable care. So what can be done?

Our guests discuss it:

