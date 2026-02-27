Who will take care of the kids? Rural families navigate child care deserts
"Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Families in rural areas of New York say it is increasingly difficult to find child care.
According to a report from the Children's Agenda, seven rural counties in Western New York shows can be characterized as child care deserts, where there are more than three children under the age of five per licensed child care slot for children in that age group.
Structural and funding issues are contributing to the challenges, and providers point to low child care educator pay as a critical factor in the availability of reliable care. So what can be done?
Our guests discuss it:
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda
- Rachel Bonsignore, executive director of Liftoff Western New York
- Kathleen Valley, executive board member for Praising Kids Child Care Center in Medina
- Taryn Moyle, child care resource center program manager for Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Inc.
- Lindsey Dailey, parent