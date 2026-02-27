© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Who will take care of the kids? Rural families navigate child care deserts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a grey sweater; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a black and white patterned shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 4  — Pete Nabozny and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Pete Nabozny and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A woman with short grey hair stands in the middle of many buckets of flowers.
2 of 4  — Kathleen Valley
Kathleen Valley
Provided
A smiling woman with curly grey hair is wearing eyeglasses, round gold earrings and a blue zip-up fleece.
3 of 4  — Taryn Moyle
Taryn Moyle
Provided
A smiling woman with long blonde hair is wearing a green jacket over a button-down blouse.
4 of 4  — Dailey.png
Lindsey Dailey
Provided
WXXI News

Families in rural areas of New York say it is increasingly difficult to find child care.

According to a report from the Children's Agenda, seven rural counties in Western New York shows can be characterized as child care deserts, where there are more than three children under the age of five per licensed child care slot for children in that age group.

Structural and funding issues are contributing to the challenges, and providers point to low child care educator pay as a critical factor in the availability of reliable care. So what can be done?

Our guests discuss it:

