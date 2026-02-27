Paying for your commute; detention center data; songs of peace and protest

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains proposed legislation that would enable employees to set aside pre-tax money for commuting expenses.

Then, Gino Fanelli reports that the number of non-criminals held at the federal immigration detention facility in Batavia has soared in recent months. We talk about how that reflects national trends.

And finally, some music. We're joined by local artists in advance of a concert featuring songs of peace and protest.

In studio:

