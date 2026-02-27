Paying for your commute; detention center data; songs of peace and protest
1 of 3 — (foreground) John Dady, (background) John Kelley and Paul Vincent Nunes with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) John Dady, (background) John Kelley and Paul Vincent Nunes with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
3 of 3 — Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
It's our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists.
First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains proposed legislation that would enable employees to set aside pre-tax money for commuting expenses.
Then, Gino Fanelli reports that the number of non-criminals held at the federal immigration detention facility in Batavia has soared in recent months. We talk about how that reflects national trends.
And finally, some music. We're joined by local artists in advance of a concert featuring songs of peace and protest.
In studio:
- Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- John Dady, singer, instrumentalist, and musician with the Dady Brothers; and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert
- John Kelley, musician in Kelley's Heroes, and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert
- Paul Vincent Nunes, leader of The Occasional Saints and The P.V. Nunes Band, and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert