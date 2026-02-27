© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Paying for your commute; detention center data; songs of peace and protest

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left is wearing a brown newsboy cap, grey shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt; a man back right has a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a black baseball cap and blue button-down shirt.
(foreground) John Dady, (background) John Kelley and Paul Vincent Nunes with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) John Dady, (background) John Kelley and Paul Vincent Nunes with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two men wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a black sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two men wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has a brown beard and is wearing a green knit cap and a black t-shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains proposed legislation that would enable employees to set aside pre-tax money for commuting expenses.

Then, Gino Fanelli reports that the number of non-criminals held at the federal immigration detention facility in Batavia has soared in recent months. We talk about how that reflects national trends.

And finally, some music. We're joined by local artists in advance of a concert featuring songs of peace and protest.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
