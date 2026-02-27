12:00: Who will take care of the kids? Rural families navigate child care deserts

Families in rural areas of New York say it is increasingly difficult to find child care. According to a report from the Children's Agenda, seven rural counties in Western New York shows can be characterized as child care deserts, where there are more than three children under the age of five per licensed child care slot for children in that age group. Structural and funding issues are contributing to the challenges, and providers point to low child care educator pay as a critical factor in the availability of reliable care. So what can be done? Our guests discuss it:



Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda

Rachel Bonsignore, executive director of Liftoff Western New York

Kathleen Valley, executive board member for Praisings Kids Child Care Center in Medina

Ryan Lasal, director of community programs at Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Inc.

Lindsey Dailey, parent

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists. First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains proposed legislation that would enable employees to set aside pre-tax money for commuting expenses. Then, Gino Fanelli reports that the number of non-criminals held at the federal immigration detention facility in Batavia has soared in recent months. We talk about how that reflects national trends. And finally, some music. We're joined by local artists in advance of a concert featuring songs of peace and protest. In studio:



John Dady, singer, instrumentalist, and musician with the Dady Brothers; and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert

John Kelley, musician in Kelley's Heroes, and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert

Paul Vincent Nunes, leader of The Occasional Saints and The P.V. Nunes Band, and co-producer of the RiseUpROC concert

