WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing the looming eviction crisis

By & 1 hour ago

There are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal support for unemployment has run out. Advocates say something has to be done very soon or the crisis will hit Western New York.

Our guests discuss it:

Tags: 
Coronavirus
rent
Rent laws
rent cancellation
homelessness
eviction