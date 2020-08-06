Connections: Discussing the looming eviction crisis

There are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal support for unemployment has run out. Advocates say something has to be done very soon or the crisis will hit Western New York.
Our guests discuss it:
- Alex Turner, eviction prevention representative to the Homeless Services Network, and community resource services program director at Catholic Family Center
- Mark Muoio, program director of the Housing and Consumer Law Unit and the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY
- Tina Foster, executive director of the Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County, Inc.
- Emily Benfer, Wake Forest University School of Law