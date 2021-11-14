-
ConnectionsThere are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal…
A local homeless shelter is serving more people while also dealing with fewer volunteers and donations due to the coronavirus outbreak.Open Door Mission…
Each January, communities around the United States that apply for federal funding to address homelessness are required to provide a one-night count of…
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced supportive housing and homeless shelter funding recently. Three organizations in Monroe County have been awarded a total…
ConnectionsNew York State is cutting funding for several organizations that serve the homeless population. The cuts total more than half a million dollars.The winter…
Homelessness Services Network comes together to address barriers to access for homeless in RochesterA local non-profit group dedicated to ending homelessness held a symposium Tuesday, focused on addressing barriers that homeless people face when they…