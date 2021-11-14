-
ConnectionsWe talk to landlords about the struggles they are experiencing during the pandemic. Large corporations that own properties are doing quite well, but many…
ConnectionsThere are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal…
NEW YORK (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted constitutionally by temporarily banning evictions because of the coronavirus, a judge ruled Monday.U.S.…
By the time Mary Brown moved out of her apartment at 447 Thurston Road last year, she and the other residents had — for too long — dealt with black mold,…
Landlords and tenants are dealing with the ripple effects of New York state’s updated rent laws. Housing attorney Nicholas Miraglia, from Burgess &…
In what supporters called a "watershed moment," the New York Legislature on Friday approved and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed what Democratic lawmakers and…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he will sign the rent law reforms agreed to by the Democratic-led state Legislature.Cuomo was not involved in the…