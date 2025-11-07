© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Actress Mimi Kennedy reflects on her Rochester roots

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:21 PM EST
A smiling woman with long grey hair wears a green blouse.
1 of 2  — Mimi.jpg
Mimi Kennedy
Provided
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer and white shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a brown button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue fleece, jeans and sneakers.
2 of 2  — Karen Olson and Michael Krickmire with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Karen Olson and Michael Krickmire with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 7, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

You may know her from her work on the CBS sitcom "Mom" and films like "Midnight in Paris," but you may not know that actress Mimi Kennedy got her start in Rochester.

Kennedy is a Rochester native who performed with the Rochester Community Players (RCP) in Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web" when she was 12 years old.

She'll be back in her hometown this weekend for an event marking 100 years of the RCP, but first, she joins us to discuss her path from home to Hollywood.

Our guests:

For information on the book signing at Writers & Books, click here.

For more information on the centennial soirée at Rochester Community Players, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
