Actress Mimi Kennedy reflects on her Rochester roots

WXXI News

You may know her from her work on the CBS sitcom "Mom" and films like "Midnight in Paris," but you may not know that actress Mimi Kennedy got her start in Rochester.

Kennedy is a Rochester native who performed with the Rochester Community Players (RCP) in Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web" when she was 12 years old.

She'll be back in her hometown this weekend for an event marking 100 years of the RCP, but first, she joins us to discuss her path from home to Hollywood.

Our guests:

For information on the book signing at Writers & Books, click here.

For more information on the centennial soirée at Rochester Community Players, click here.