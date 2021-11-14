Coronavirus

-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address…
A federal judge has paused New York’s decision to prohibit religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers, who the state has…
Monroe County reported another 128 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 1,129 new cases reported since Tue., Sept. 7.The seven-day rolling average of…
Rep. Joe Morelle, (D-25), has tested positive for COVID-19.“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all…
Monroe County on Friday reported another 201 cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases is 167.The seven-day average positivity rate is at…
Monroe County reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.That prompted a statement released by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of…
One of Rochester’s largest employers will be requiring vaccinations against COVID-19.The announcement from the University of Rochester on Thursday says…
Almost nine months after its initial emergency use rollout, Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug…
Both UR Medicine and Rochester Regional Health are announcing changes in hospital visitation policies due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally.At…
What a difference a year makes.Monroe County officials said on Thursday that last year at this time, there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.As…