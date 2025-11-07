© 2025 WXXI News
What happened to environmental justice in the White House?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:19 PM EST
The Trump administration ended the White House Department of Environmental Justice, which was launched under the Biden administration.

The new administration said that the concept of “environmental justice” falls under the umbrella of DEI initiatives, which it seeks to abolish.

The former chief environmental justice officer for the Biden White House is in Rochester on Friday. We’re joined by Jalonne White-Newsome to discuss her views on what environmental justice is — and is not — and why she still thinks it matters.

In studio:

